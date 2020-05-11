Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Operations

    Flight Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    11.05.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Navy           

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 5, 2020) Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conduct flight operations, Nov. 5, 2020. Gerald R. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting fleet carrier qualifications for Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 and CVW-7. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kallysta Castillo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 09:00
    Photo ID: 6417562
    VIRIN: 201105-N-ET513-0098
    Resolution: 4055x2521
    Size: 1001.65 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Flight Operations
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    Navy
    US Navy
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    featurehighlight
    Integrity at the Helm
    Forged by the Sea
    Warship 78

