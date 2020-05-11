ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 5, 2020) Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conduct flight operations, Nov. 5, 2020. Gerald R. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting fleet carrier qualifications for Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 and CVW-7. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kallysta Castillo)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 09:00
|Photo ID:
|6417562
|VIRIN:
|201105-N-ET513-0098
|Resolution:
|4055x2521
|Size:
|1001.65 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Flight Operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
