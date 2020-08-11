Marines honor British Remembrance during MEFEX 21.1

U.S. Marines from the 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company and British Royal Marines and Royal Navy members from 3rd Commando, stand in formation for a Remembrance Day ceremony at II Marine Expeditionary Force Exercise 21.1, Fort A.P. Hill, VA, Nov. 8, 2020. Remembrance Day marks the day World War One ended, at 11am on the 11th day of the 11th month, in 1918. Remembrance Sunday is also marked each year, this falls on the second Sunday in November in which two-minutes of silence is observed at 11am to remember the people who have died in wars. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cheyenne Stillion)

Date Taken: 11.08.2020 Location: FORT A.P. HILL, VA, US