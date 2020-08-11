Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines honor British Remembrance during MEFEX 21.1

    FORT A.P. HILL, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cheyenne Stillion 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines from the 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company and British Royal Marines and Royal Navy members from 3rd Commando, stand in formation for a Remembrance Day ceremony at II Marine Expeditionary Force Exercise 21.1, Fort A.P. Hill, VA, Nov. 8, 2020. Remembrance Day marks the day World War One ended, at 11am on the 11th day of the 11th month, in 1918. Remembrance Sunday is also marked each year, this falls on the second Sunday in November in which two-minutes of silence is observed at 11am to remember the people who have died in wars. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cheyenne Stillion)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 08:59
    Location: FORT A.P. HILL, VA, US 
    Field training

    NATO
    Virginia
    British
    Holiday
    allies
    Remembrance Day
    II MEF
    partnership
    Fort AP Hill
    North Atlantic Treaty Organization
    MEFEX 21.1

