WASHINGTON, D.C. – Vice Adm. Scott Buschman, deputy of Coast Guard operations, speaks at the annual Research, Development, Test and Evaluation (RDT&E) and Innovation Idea Submission Review (ISR), Oct. 21, 2020. The ISR is a collaborative meeting that involves leadership from the deck plate to the flag suite, where the ideas submitted are ranked, and the potential list of RDT&E Projects for the next fiscal year is built. (U.S. Coast Guard photo.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.21.2020 Date Posted: 11.09.2020 05:51 Photo ID: 6417517 VIRIN: 201021-G-DE731-0001 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.28 MB Location: US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recapping the Annual RDT&E Idea Submission Review (ISR) – Highlights from the 2020 conference, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.