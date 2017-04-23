Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Naples Opens Outdoor Fit Park

    NAPLES, ITALY

    04.23.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Donavan K Patubo 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Commanding Officer Capt. James Stewart, center, participates in a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of the Support Site Fit Park, Nov. 6, 2020. This outdoor exercise facility was constructed in a joint effort between NSA Naples Morale, Welfare and Recreation department, NSA Naples public works department, and Mirabella Housing. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2017
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 05:11
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Italy
    NSA Naples
    Exercise equipment
    MWR
    Ribbon Cutting
    U.S. Navy
    PWD
    Support Site
    Fit Park
    Maribella Housing
    Mirabella Housing

