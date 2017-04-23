NSA Naples Opens Outdoor Fit Park

Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Commanding Officer Capt. James Stewart, center, participates in a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of the Support Site Fit Park, Nov. 6, 2020. This outdoor exercise facility was constructed in a joint effort between NSA Naples Morale, Welfare and Recreation department, NSA Naples public works department, and Mirabella Housing. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

