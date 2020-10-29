Maryland Mayor makes mark on East Africa

U.S. Army Capt. Jake Day, information operations deputy director and special technical operations chief, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), poses for a photo in Djibouti, Africa, Oct. 29, 2020. In his civilian capacity, Day serves, as Mayor of Salisbury, Maryland. Day is one of only three full-time mayors to have deployed in support of the Global War on Terrorism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dana J. Cable)

