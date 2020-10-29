Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Maryland Mayor makes mark on East Africa

    Maryland Mayor makes mark on East Africa

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    10.29.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Dana Cable 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Capt. Jake Day, information operations deputy director and special technical operations chief, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), poses for a photo in Djibouti, Africa, Oct. 29, 2020. In his civilian capacity, Day serves, as Mayor of Salisbury, Maryland. Day is one of only three full-time mayors to have deployed in support of the Global War on Terrorism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dana J. Cable)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 02:53
    Photo ID: 6417421
    VIRIN: 201029-F-XB934-1087
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Hometown: SALISBURY, MD, US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland Mayor makes mark on East Africa, by TSgt Dana Cable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Maryland Mayor makes mark on East Africa

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Djibouti

    Horn of Africa

    Information Operations

    Camp Lemonnier

    Mayor

    EAST Africa

    Maryland

    Combined Joint Task Force

    CJTF-HOA

    National Guard

    Salisbury

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Horn of Africa
    Information Operations
    Camp Lemonnier
    Mayor
    EAST Africa
    Maryland
    Combined Joint Task Force
    CJTF-HOA
    National Guard
    Salisbury

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT