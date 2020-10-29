U.S. Army Capt. Jake Day, information operations deputy director and special technical operations chief, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), poses for a photo in Djibouti, Africa, Oct. 29, 2020. In his civilian capacity, Day serves, as Mayor of Salisbury, Maryland. Day is one of only three full-time mayors to have deployed in support of the Global War on Terrorism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dana J. Cable)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 02:53
|Photo ID:
|6417421
|VIRIN:
|201029-F-XB934-1087
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Hometown:
|SALISBURY, MD, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Maryland Mayor makes mark on East Africa, by TSgt Dana Cable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Maryland Mayor makes mark on East Africa
