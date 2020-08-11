A 30-foot sailboat is disabled and pushed against the north jetty rocks in St. Mary's Inlet, Georgia, Sunday. The Coast Guard rescued eight people and a dog from the water after their sailing vessel hit the north jetty in St. Mary’s Inlet, Georgia.U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2020 20:52
|Photo ID:
|6417265
|VIRIN:
|201108-G-G0101-482
|Resolution:
|3024x3601
|Size:
|9.83 MB
|Location:
|ST MARYS, GA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues 4 adults, 4 children, 1 dog from water in St. Mary’s Inlet, GA, by PO1 David Micallef, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT