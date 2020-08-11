Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard rescues 4 adults, 4 children, 1 dog from water in St. Mary’s Inlet, GA

    Coast Guard rescues 4 adults, 4 children, 1 dog from water in St. Mary’s Inlet, GA

    ST MARYS, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Micallef 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    A 30-foot sailboat is disabled and pushed against the north jetty rocks in St. Mary's Inlet, Georgia, Sunday. The Coast Guard rescued eight people and a dog from the water after their sailing vessel hit the north jetty in St. Mary’s Inlet, Georgia.U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2020
    Date Posted: 11.08.2020 20:52
    Photo ID: 6417265
    VIRIN: 201108-G-G0101-482
    Resolution: 3024x3601
    Size: 9.83 MB
    Location: ST MARYS, GA, US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 4 adults, 4 children, 1 dog from water in St. Mary’s Inlet, GA, by PO1 David Micallef, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sar
    rescue
    sailboat

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT