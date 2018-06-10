Senior Airman Max A. Gonzales, a 162nd Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology specialist, uses his circular saw to cut out a mounting bracket. Though aircraft take priority, metals technology specialists work on other projects like surveillance monitor brackets for the 214th Reconnaissance Squadron, when time allows. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Technical Sgt. George Keck)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2018
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2020 14:37
|Photo ID:
|6417032
|VIRIN:
|181006-Z-LL938-0244
|Resolution:
|2409x3372
|Size:
|4.91 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 162nd Maintenance Squadron Metals Technology, by TSgt George Keck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
