    162nd Maintenance Squadron Metals Technology

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2018

    Photo by Staff Sgt. George Keck 

    162 Fight Wing/Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Will Stell, a 162nd Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology specialist, welds together a back-up battery storage box for the 162nd Medical Group. Metals technology specialists take on different missions around the base to include the fabrication of parts for the aircraft, aerospace ground equipment, and any other needs that arise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Technical Sgt. George Keck)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2018
    Date Posted: 11.08.2020 14:04
    VIRIN: 181006-Z-LL938-0272
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
