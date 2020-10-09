U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aaron Grugnale, an Airmen with the 243rd Engineering Installation Squadron, climbs a tower to replace a tower lamp at Camp Chamberlain, Augusta, ME, Sep. 10, 2020. The tower stands at approximately 100 feet tall. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Master Sgt. Travis Hill).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2020 Date Posted: 11.08.2020 12:19 Photo ID: 6416940 VIRIN: 200911-Z-XE741-007 Resolution: 3096x4639 Size: 453.28 KB Location: AUGUSTA, ME, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tower Climb- Camp Chamberlain, by MSgt Travis Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.