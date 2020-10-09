Tower Climb- Camp Chamberlain

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aaron Grugnale, an Airmen with the 243rd Engineering Installation Squadron, climbs a tower to replace a tower lamp at Camp Chamberlain, Augusta, ME, Sep. 10, 2020. The tower stands at approximately 100 feet tall. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Master Sgt. Travis Hill).
