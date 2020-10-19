SAPPER COMPANY JRTC 21-01

U.S Army PFC Jacob Folger and SPC Ashley Thurmond, assigned to Alpha Company "Sapper" 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, secure the 6’clock apex of a patrol base during JRTC. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by 1SG Lekendrick Stallworth)

