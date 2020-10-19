U.S Army PFC Jacob Folger and SPC Ashley Thurmond, assigned to Alpha Company "Sapper" 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, secure the 6’clock apex of a patrol base during JRTC. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by 1SG Lekendrick Stallworth)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2020 20:53
|Photo ID:
|6416704
|VIRIN:
|201019-A-NO077-349
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SAPPER COMPANY JRTC 21-01, by 1SG lekendrick stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
