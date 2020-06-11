Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delaware Military Academy alumni reunite on Kosovo deployment

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    11.06.2020

    Photo by Capt. Nadine Wiley De Moura 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Delaware Military Academy high school graduates from the classes of 2006, 2008 and 2017 reunite during their Kosovo deployment Nov. 6, 2020, at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo. Capt. Nadine Wiley De Moura (class of 2008) and Kosovo Forces 27 Public Affairs Detachment Commander of the Texas Army National Guard, Sgt. Chris Welch (class of 2006) and Spc. Justin Asher (class of 2017) of KFOR 28's Task Force Aviation flight crew organic to the Delaware Army National Guard, connected about some of their experiences in JROTC that influenced them to answer the call to serve.

    delaware
    michiganarmynationalguard
    Delawarearmynationalguard
    3-238th GSAB
    KFOR28
    delawarearmynationalguardaviation blackhawk WeareNATO KFOR KFORRCE USAREUR NATO

