Delaware Military Academy high school graduates from the classes of 2006, 2008 and 2017 reunite during their Kosovo deployment Nov. 6, 2020, at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo. Capt. Nadine Wiley De Moura (class of 2008) and Kosovo Forces 27 Public Affairs Detachment Commander of the Texas Army National Guard, Sgt. Chris Welch (class of 2006) and Spc. Justin Asher (class of 2017) of KFOR 28's Task Force Aviation flight crew organic to the Delaware Army National Guard, connected about some of their experiences in JROTC that influenced them to answer the call to serve.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2020 Date Posted: 11.07.2020 09:14 Photo ID: 6416357 VIRIN: 201106-A-DH023-368 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 9.96 MB Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Delaware Military Academy alumni reunite on Kosovo deployment, by CPT Nadine Wiley De Moura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.