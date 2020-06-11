Capt. David Bedard: At Home in the Service, Serving at Home

Capt. David Bedard, commander of the 134th Public Affairs Detachment, Alaska Army National Guard, poses for a photo on an M2A4 Howitzer cannon on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 6, 2020. Bedard, a former artillary officer, is an Inupiaq Alaska Native. November is observed as Native American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage month.

