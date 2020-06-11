Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. David Bedard: At Home in the Service, Serving at Home

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Capt. David Bedard, commander of the 134th Public Affairs Detachment, Alaska Army National Guard, poses for a photo on an M2A4 Howitzer cannon on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 6, 2020. Bedard, a former artillary officer, is an Inupiaq Alaska Native. November is observed as Native American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage month.

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 18:45
    Photo ID: 6416039
    VIRIN: 201106-Z-MW427-001
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.61 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    TAGS

    Officer
    Howitzer
    Alaska
    Service
    Captain
    AK
    Alaska Army National Guard
    Military Service
    105mm
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    JBER
    Heritage Month
    Alaska Native
    AKARNG
    M2A4
    134th Public Affairs Detachment
    Inupiaq

