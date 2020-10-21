Airmen from the 49th Security Forces Squadron render a salute during a procession for Military Working Dog Cola, Oct. 21, 2020, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. MWD Cola was eight years old and suffered from cancer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christine Groening)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 18:12
|Photo ID:
|6416033
|VIRIN:
|201021-F-WZ808-1017
|Resolution:
|7058x4853
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Procession for MWD Cola, by SSgt Christine Groening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
