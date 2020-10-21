Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Procession for MWD Cola

    Procession for MWD Cola

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christine Groening 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 49th Security Forces Squadron render a salute during a procession for Military Working Dog Cola, Oct. 21, 2020, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. MWD Cola was eight years old and suffered from cancer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christine Groening)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 18:12
    Photo ID: 6416033
    VIRIN: 201021-F-WZ808-1017
    Resolution: 7058x4853
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Procession for MWD Cola, by SSgt Christine Groening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holloman Air Force Base
    Military Working Dog
    Air Education and Training Command
    49th Security Forces Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT