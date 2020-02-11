Working with 49ers

Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Temple, right, 49th Wing command chief, configures a RJ45 cord with Staff Sgt. Kristian Dollente, 49th Communications Squadron client systems technician, Nov. 3, 2020, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The visit with 49th CS allowed the command team to connect with Airmen who play a critical role in communications capabilities across base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quion Lowe)

