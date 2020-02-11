Working with 49ers

Col. Ryan Keeney, right, 49th Wing commander, configures a RJ45 cord with Airman 1st Class Donovan Pierce, 49th Communications Squadron client systems technician, Nov. 3, 2020, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. RJ45 cords enable internet capabilities and are crucial for communications on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quion Lowe)

Date Taken: 11.02.2020
Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US