Col. Ryan Keeney, right, 49th Wing commander, configures a RJ45 cord with Airman 1st Class Donovan Pierce, 49th Communications Squadron client systems technician, Nov. 3, 2020, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. RJ45 cords enable internet capabilities and are crucial for communications on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quion Lowe)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 17:37
|Photo ID:
|6415986
|VIRIN:
|201102-F-UE756-1028
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|4.86 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Working with 49ers, by A1C Quion Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
