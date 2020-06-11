Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agile Patriot builds future leaders

    Agile Patriot builds future leaders

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Photo by Michele Ruff 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    The Air Force Materiel Command held the first-ever Agile Patriot professional development conference, Nov. 2-5, equipping emerging leaders with a greater understanding of the AFMC mission and the knowledge, skills and expertise to help lead the organization into the future.

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 16:22
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Agile Patriot guides, grows future AFMC leaders

    AFMC
    Air Force Materiel Command

