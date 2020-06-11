Agile Patriot builds future leaders

The Air Force Materiel Command held the first-ever Agile Patriot professional development conference, Nov. 2-5, equipping emerging leaders with a greater understanding of the AFMC mission and the knowledge, skills and expertise to help lead the organization into the future.
Agile Patriot guides, grows future AFMC leaders
