Restriction of Movement (ROM) and leave clarified. According to NAVADMIN 295/20, Personnel executing a Restriction of Movement (ROM) are considered to be in a duty status and ROM periods will not be charged as leave. Leave is the authorized absence of a Sailor from a place of duty, which is chargeable. Sailors who are on leave are considered to be in a non-duty status as they are away from their place of duty. Infographic by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chad Swysgood.
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 16:22
|Photo ID:
|6415898
|VIRIN:
|201106-N-ZQ712-1001
|Resolution:
|940x788
|Size:
|129.83 KB
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TN, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Navy Explains That ROM is an Official Duty Status, by CPO Michael Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy Explains That ROM is an Official Duty Status
LEAVE A COMMENT