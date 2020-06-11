Navy Explains That ROM is an Official Duty Status

Restriction of Movement (ROM) and leave clarified. According to NAVADMIN 295/20, Personnel executing a Restriction of Movement (ROM) are considered to be in a duty status and ROM periods will not be charged as leave. Leave is the authorized absence of a Sailor from a place of duty, which is chargeable. Sailors who are on leave are considered to be in a non-duty status as they are away from their place of duty. Infographic by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chad Swysgood.

