Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Navy Explains That ROM is an Official Duty Status

    Navy Explains That ROM is an Official Duty Status

    MILLINGTON, TN, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Michael Russell 

    Navy Personnel Command

    Restriction of Movement (ROM) and leave clarified. According to NAVADMIN 295/20, Personnel executing a Restriction of Movement (ROM) are considered to be in a duty status and ROM periods will not be charged as leave. Leave is the authorized absence of a Sailor from a place of duty, which is chargeable. Sailors who are on leave are considered to be in a non-duty status as they are away from their place of duty. Infographic by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chad Swysgood.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 16:22
    Photo ID: 6415898
    VIRIN: 201106-N-ZQ712-1001
    Resolution: 940x788
    Size: 129.83 KB
    Location: MILLINGTON, TN, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Explains That ROM is an Official Duty Status, by CPO Michael Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy Explains That ROM is an Official Duty Status

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Restriction of Movement (ROM)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT