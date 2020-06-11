Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMCOM attorney edges out others for AMC award

    AMCOM attorney edges out others for AMC award

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    Andy Hughes, an attorney with U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, is the recipient of the U.S. Army Materiel Command’s highest award for attorneys. The Joyce I. Allen Attorney of the Year Award is named after an attorney in the then-U.S. Army Aviation Systems Command legal office in St. Louis. Allen had a long and distinguished career of contributions to her clients and the AMC legal community.

