Andy Hughes, an attorney with U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, is the recipient of the U.S. Army Materiel Command’s highest award for attorneys. The Joyce I. Allen Attorney of the Year Award is named after an attorney in the then-U.S. Army Aviation Systems Command legal office in St. Louis. Allen had a long and distinguished career of contributions to her clients and the AMC legal community.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2020 Date Posted: 11.06.2020 16:21 Photo ID: 6415894 VIRIN: 201106-O-AB123-106 Resolution: 573x450 Size: 115.57 KB Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMCOM attorney edges out others for AMC award, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.