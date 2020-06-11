Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resident Advisory Board continues serving Fort Knox communities through COVID restrictions

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Members of the Fort Knox Resident Advisory Board meet together in person for only the second time since COVID-19 spread globally. The members discussed plans to host a pizza party about a week prior to Thanksgiving 2020.

    Fort Knox
    residents
    quality of life
    Kentucky
    military housing
    Army housing
    RAB
    Resident Advisory Board
    Knox Hills

