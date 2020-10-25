Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen create force development tool

    SPRINGFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2020

    178th Wing

    178th Wing Airmen create a force development tool to enhance service member career plans at Springfield Air National Guard Base, Ohio, Oct. 25, 2020. A team of traditional Guardsmen worked together for more than a year to develop this tool. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Simones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 09:45
    Photo ID: 6415295
    VIRIN: 201025-Z-GB362-1001
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, OH, US 
    TAGS

    Airmen
    team
    professional development
    technology
    force development
    career development
    Ohio Air National Guard

