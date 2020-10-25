178th Wing Airmen create a force development tool to enhance service member career plans at Springfield Air National Guard Base, Ohio, Oct. 25, 2020. A team of traditional Guardsmen worked together for more than a year to develop this tool. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Simones)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 09:45
|Photo ID:
|6415295
|VIRIN:
|201025-Z-GB362-1001
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, OH, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airmen create force development tool, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT