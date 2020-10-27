SECNAV Visits The Museum of the Marine Corps

TRIANGLE, VA (Oct. 27, 2020) Secretary of the Navy Kenneth J. Braithwaite views the famed Iwo Jima flag on display at the National Museum of the Marine Corps after delivering remarks honoring the 245th U.S. Marine Corps birthday, Oct. 27, 2020. The National Museum of the Marine Corps is an embodiment and tribute to the long-lasting legacy of the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levingston Lewis)

