Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SECNAV Visits The Museum of the Marine Corps

    SECNAV Visits The Museum of the Marine Corps

    TRIANGLE, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Levingston M Lewis 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    TRIANGLE, VA (Oct. 27, 2020) Secretary of the Navy Kenneth J. Braithwaite views the famed Iwo Jima flag on display at the National Museum of the Marine Corps after delivering remarks honoring the 245th U.S. Marine Corps birthday, Oct. 27, 2020. The National Museum of the Marine Corps is an embodiment and tribute to the long-lasting legacy of the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levingston Lewis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 08:48
    Photo ID: 6415219
    VIRIN: 201027-N-BD308-787
    Resolution: 4000x2649
    Size: 4.09 MB
    Location: TRIANGLE, VA, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECNAV Visits The Museum of the Marine Corps, by PO2 Levingston M Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine Corps Birthday
    Navy
    SECNAV
    Sailors
    Military
    Marines
    Musuem of the Marine Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT