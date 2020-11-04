200411-N-KH151-0001 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 11, 2020) Screenshot of Nintendo Switch showing Eduardo Otero and his girlfriend dressed up as Jedi during one of their online meetups. Otero was able to virtually meet up with friends and family around the world during Spain’s State of Alarm. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eduardo Otero Santos)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 03:44
|Photo ID:
|6415136
|VIRIN:
|200411-N-KH151-0001
|Resolution:
|1080x607
|Size:
|53.79 KB
|Location:
|ROTA, CADIZ, ES
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, I Found Home on a Deserted Island, by PO2 Eduardo T Otero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
I Found Home on a Deserted Island
LEAVE A COMMENT