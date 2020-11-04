Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    I Found Home on a Deserted Island

    I Found Home on a Deserted Island

    ROTA, CADIZ, SPAIN

    04.11.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eduardo T Otero 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    200411-N-KH151-0001 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 11, 2020) Screenshot of Nintendo Switch showing Eduardo Otero and his girlfriend dressed up as Jedi during one of their online meetups. Otero was able to virtually meet up with friends and family around the world during Spain’s State of Alarm. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eduardo Otero Santos)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 03:44
    Photo ID: 6415136
    VIRIN: 200411-N-KH151-0001
    Resolution: 1080x607
    Size: 53.79 KB
    Location: ROTA, CADIZ, ES
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I Found Home on a Deserted Island, by PO2 Eduardo T Otero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    I Found Home on a Deserted Island

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Spain
    U.S. Naval Station Rota

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT