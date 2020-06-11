DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Nov. 6, 2020) – A Royal Overseas Police Officer provides a briefing on British Indian Ocean Territory Laws for service members assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia as part of holiday safety training. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and Allied Forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. Photo edited for operational security. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon W. Shelander/released)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 03:33
|Photo ID:
|6415134
|VIRIN:
|201106-N-PD757-1004
|Resolution:
|9056x2176
|Size:
|4.85 MB
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NSF DG Starts Holiday Safety Stand Downs, by PO1 Brandon Shelander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT