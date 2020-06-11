Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NSF DG Starts Holiday Safety Stand Downs

    NSF DG Starts Holiday Safety Stand Downs

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    11.06.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Shelander 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Nov. 6, 2020) – A Royal Overseas Police Officer provides a briefing on British Indian Ocean Territory Laws for service members assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia as part of holiday safety training. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and Allied Forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. Photo edited for operational security. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon W. Shelander/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 03:33
    Photo ID: 6415134
    VIRIN: 201106-N-PD757-1004
    Resolution: 9056x2176
    Size: 4.85 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSF DG Starts Holiday Safety Stand Downs, by PO1 Brandon Shelander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Safety
    British
    U.K.
    Holiday
    Navy
    Sailor
    Diego Garcia
    NSF
    British Indian Ocean Territory
    BIOT
    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcial

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT