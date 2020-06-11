DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Nov. 6, 2020) – A Royal Overseas Police Officer provides a briefing on British Indian Ocean Territory Laws for service members assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia as part of holiday safety training. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and Allied Forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. Photo edited for operational security. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon W. Shelander/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2020 Date Posted: 11.06.2020 03:33 Photo ID: 6415134 VIRIN: 201106-N-PD757-1004 Resolution: 9056x2176 Size: 4.85 MB Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSF DG Starts Holiday Safety Stand Downs, by PO1 Brandon Shelander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.