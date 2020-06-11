201106-N-EJ241-4056



MISAWA, Japan (Nov. 6, 2020) – A P-8A Poseidon, assigned to the “Screaming Eagles” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 1, takes off from Misawa Air Base during a training flight. VP-1 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2020 Date Posted: 11.06.2020 03:25 Photo ID: 6415128 VIRIN: 201106-N-EJ241-4056 Resolution: 4464x2972 Size: 2.11 MB Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VP-1 Conducts Training Flight, by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.