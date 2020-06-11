Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-1 Conducts Training Flight

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.06.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    201106-N-EJ241-4056

    MISAWA, Japan (Nov. 6, 2020) – A P-8A Poseidon, assigned to the “Screaming Eagles” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 1, takes off from Misawa Air Base during a training flight. VP-1 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-1 Conducts Training Flight, by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

