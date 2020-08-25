Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tanya Skeen, F-35 Joint Program Office’s Executive Director

    PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    F-35 Joint Program Office

    Tanya Skeen, F-35 Joint Program Office’s Executive Director poses in front of a F-35c. The F-35 Joint Program Office is the Department of Defense's focal point for the 5th generation strike aircraft for the Navy, Air Force, Marines, and our allies. The F-35 is the premier multi-mission, 5th generation weapon system. Its ability to collect, analyze and share data is a force multiplier that enhances all assets in the battle-space: with stealth technology, advanced sensors, weapons capacity, and range, the F-35 is the most lethal, survivable, and interoperable fighter aircraft ever built.

    This work, Tanya Skeen, F-35 Joint Program Office’s Executive Director, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    f35
    F35Unities
    Ms Skeen

