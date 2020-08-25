Tanya Skeen, F-35 Joint Program Office’s Executive Director poses in front of a F-35c. The F-35 Joint Program Office is the Department of Defense's focal point for the 5th generation strike aircraft for the Navy, Air Force, Marines, and our allies. The F-35 is the premier multi-mission, 5th generation weapon system. Its ability to collect, analyze and share data is a force multiplier that enhances all assets in the battle-space: with stealth technology, advanced sensors, weapons capacity, and range, the F-35 is the most lethal, survivable, and interoperable fighter aircraft ever built.
