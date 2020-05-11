SAN DIEGO (Nov. 5, 2020) Aaron Lebsack, lead video producer at Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific, right, records Rachel Shrum, an electrical engineer at NIWC Pacific, left, and Yolanda Tanner, Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) federal action officer at Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, during a STEM robotics competition question and answer event for Fleet Week San Diego (FWSD). FWSD is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of their homeport of San Diego and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John B. Hetherington)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.05.2020 Date Posted: 11.05.2020 21:27 Photo ID: 6415053 VIRIN: 201105-N-DC740-1002 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.8 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fleet Week San Diego, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.