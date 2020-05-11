Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Week San Diego

    Fleet Week San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific

    SAN DIEGO (Nov. 5, 2020) Aaron Lebsack, lead video producer at Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific, right, records Rachel Shrum, an electrical engineer at NIWC Pacific, left, and Yolanda Tanner, Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) federal action officer at Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, during a STEM robotics competition question and answer event for Fleet Week San Diego (FWSD). FWSD is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of their homeport of San Diego and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John B. Hetherington)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020
    SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Fleet Week
    STEM

