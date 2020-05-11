Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard searching for possible missing people in the water near Buxton, N.C.

    BUXTON, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    The Coast Guard is searching for a possible person or persons in the water approximately one mile offshore of Buxton, N.C., Nov. 5, 2020. Anyone with information regarding the possible origin of the life raft is asked to contact Coast Guard Sector North Carolina watchstanders at (910) 343-3880. (U.S. Coast Guard photo/Released)

    North Carolina
    life raft
    Coast Guard
    helicopter
    sector
    person in water

