Coast Guard searching for possible missing people in the water near Buxton, N.C.

The Coast Guard is searching for a possible person or persons in the water approximately one mile offshore of Buxton, N.C., Nov. 5, 2020. Anyone with information regarding the possible origin of the life raft is asked to contact Coast Guard Sector North Carolina watchstanders at (910) 343-3880. (U.S. Coast Guard photo/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 17:24
|Photo ID:
|6414892
|VIRIN:
|201105-G-G0105-0006
|Resolution:
|768x1024
|Size:
|107.12 KB
|Location:
|BUXTON, NC, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
