A Sailor assigned to Naval Special Warfare Group (NSWG) 1 free falls during sustainment training. NSWG-1 deploys and sustains Naval Special Warfare forces throughout the world to support combatant commanders and U.S. national interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Special Warfare Group 1)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 16:04
|Photo ID:
|6414731
|VIRIN:
|201028-N-N0905-0001
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|8.11 MB
|Location:
|NIMITZ HILL, GU
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Free Fall Sustainment Training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
