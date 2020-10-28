Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Free Fall Sustainment Training

    NIMITZ HILL, GUAM

    10.28.2020

    Naval Special Warfare Group ONE

    A Sailor assigned to Naval Special Warfare Group (NSWG) 1 free falls during sustainment training. NSWG-1 deploys and sustains Naval Special Warfare forces throughout the world to support combatant commanders and U.S. national interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Special Warfare Group 1)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 16:04
    Photo ID: 6414731
    VIRIN: 201028-N-N0905-0001
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 8.11 MB
    Location: NIMITZ HILL, GU
    Naval Special Warfare
    WARCOM
    Free Fall
    Naval Special Warfare Group ONE
    NSWG-1

