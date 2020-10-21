Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Air Forces virtually hosts commanders, command chiefs, spouses for conference

    Pacific Air Forces virtually hosts commanders, command chiefs, spouses for conference

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zach Vaughn 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) commander, center, Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, PACAF Command Chief, and Cindy Wilsbach, spouse of Gen. Ken Wilsbach, share key focus areas and lessons learned with commanders, senior enlisted leaders and their spouses from PACAF’s area of responsibility, during the fall commander’s conference, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 22, 2020. Due to on-going COVID-19 risk mitigation measures, PACAF leaders held the conference virtually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zach Vaughn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 15:54
    Photo ID: 6414707
    VIRIN: 201022-F-XU955-0007
    Resolution: 6304x4304
    Size: 14.13 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Air Forces virtually hosts commanders, command chiefs, spouses for conference, by TSgt Zach Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pacific Air Forces virtually hosts commanders, command chiefs, spouses for conference

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Pacific Air Forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT