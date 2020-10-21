Pacific Air Forces virtually hosts commanders, command chiefs, spouses for conference

U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) commander, center, Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, PACAF Command Chief, and Cindy Wilsbach, spouse of Gen. Ken Wilsbach, share key focus areas and lessons learned with commanders, senior enlisted leaders and their spouses from PACAF’s area of responsibility, during the fall commander’s conference, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 22, 2020. Due to on-going COVID-19 risk mitigation measures, PACAF leaders held the conference virtually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zach Vaughn)

