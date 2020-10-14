Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Missouri Key Spouse Volunteer is named Volunteer of the Year

    Missouri Key Spouse Volunteer is named Volunteer of the Year

    ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Angela Crane, right, key spouse mentor volunteer, 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, is presented with the 2019 Volunteer of the Year award by Kay Calton, state family program director, at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, in St. Joseph, Mo., Oct. 14, 2020. Crane volunteered 3,117 hours to the Airmen and Family Readiness program last year. The award is given out each year by the Missouri National Guard Family Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 11:02
    Photo ID: 6414323
    VIRIN: 201014-Z-YI114-1001
    Resolution: 4308x2872
    Size: 4.93 MB
    Location: ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri Key Spouse Volunteer is named Volunteer of the Year, by TSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Missouri
    award ceremony
    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    St. Joseph
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base
    139th AW
    Airmen and Family Readiness
    Rausin Auditorium
    Angela Crane
    Kay Calton
    Missouri National Guard Family Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT