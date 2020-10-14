Missouri Key Spouse Volunteer is named Volunteer of the Year

Angela Crane, right, key spouse mentor volunteer, 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, is presented with the 2019 Volunteer of the Year award by Kay Calton, state family program director, at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, in St. Joseph, Mo., Oct. 14, 2020. Crane volunteered 3,117 hours to the Airmen and Family Readiness program last year. The award is given out each year by the Missouri National Guard Family Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

