    D-Day Anniversary Graphic

    SPANGDAHLEM AB, RP, GERMANY

    11.05.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicolas Myers 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    Codenamed Operation Overlord but more widely known as D-Day, the landing of some 156,000 American, British, and Canadian forces across a 50-mile stretch of Normandy beaches was one of the largest amphibious military assaults in history.
    The morning of the invasion, President Eisenhower told the troops “You are about to embark upon the Great Crusade, toward which we have striven these many months. The eyes of the world are upon you.”
    More than 5,000 ships and landing craft and 11,000 aircraft were mobilized in the attack. By the end of the week, more than 4,000 allied troops lost their lives to secure the beaches with 326,000 troops, 50,000 vehicles, and 100,000 tons of equipment.
    The Normandy landings have been called the beginning of the end of war in Europe. It’s no coincidence that within a year of D-Day, the allies formally accepted the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany.

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 05:41
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AB, RP, DE
