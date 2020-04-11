Brig. Gen. Jeannine M. Ryder, U.S. Air Force Nurse Corps chief nurse, spoke at a nurse all call, Nov. 4, 2020 in Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. She emphasized to leaders the importance of understanding priorities and work-life balance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 17:25
|Photo ID:
|6413864
|VIRIN:
|201104-F-JG587-1129
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|6.89 MB
|Location:
|US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Nurse Corps chief nurse visits 59th Medical Wing, by A1C Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT