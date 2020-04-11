Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Nurse Corps chief nurse visits 59th Medical Wing

    UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Jeannine M. Ryder, U.S. Air Force Nurse Corps chief nurse, spoke at a nurse all call, Nov. 4, 2020 in Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. She emphasized to leaders the importance of understanding priorities and work-life balance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Nurse Corps chief nurse visits 59th Medical Wing, by A1C Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    59th Medical Wing
    59 MDW
    U.S. Air Force Nurse Corps

