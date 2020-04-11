The Office of the Army Surgeon General and the U.S. Army Medical Command hold regular leadership seminars to support their Leader Development Program. On Nov. 3, 2020, the leadership series featured Under Secretary of the Army Hon. James E. McPherson, who discussed his perspective on leadership. The lecture was delivered virtually.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2020 Date Posted: 11.04.2020 13:47 Photo ID: 6413380 VIRIN: 201104-A-OW089-001 Resolution: 816x1020 Size: 163.7 KB Location: VA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MEDCOM Leadership Lecture: Under Secretary of the Army James E. McPherson, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.