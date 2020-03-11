Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRMC COVID-19 testing exceeds 50K

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Army Spc. Donald Lockhart, laboratory technician, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Services, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, prepares a COVID-19 sample for testing at LRMC, Nov. 3. Landstuhl Regional Medical Center recently surpassed 50,000 COVID-19 tests performed since the start of the pandemic earlier this year.

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 08:19
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRMC COVID-19 testing exceeds 50K, by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Soldiers
    Medical Laboratory
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    Army Medicine
    LRMC
    Regional Health Command-Europe
    Target_news_Europe
    COVID-19

