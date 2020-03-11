U.S. Army Spc. Donald Lockhart, laboratory technician, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Services, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, prepares a COVID-19 sample for testing at LRMC, Nov. 3. Landstuhl Regional Medical Center recently surpassed 50,000 COVID-19 tests performed since the start of the pandemic earlier this year.
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 08:19
|Photo ID:
|6412790
|VIRIN:
|201103-A-EK666-852
|Resolution:
|4753x3395
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, LRMC COVID-19 testing exceeds 50K, by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LRMC COVID-19 testing exceeds 50K
