LRMC COVID-19 testing exceeds 50K

U.S. Army Spc. Donald Lockhart, laboratory technician, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Services, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, prepares a COVID-19 sample for testing at LRMC, Nov. 3. Landstuhl Regional Medical Center recently surpassed 50,000 COVID-19 tests performed since the start of the pandemic earlier this year.

