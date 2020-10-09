Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marietta, Georgia Sailor Honored as Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    09.10.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Colin Sens 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Sept. 10, 2020) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Oluwasegun Oyedeji from Marietta, Georgia, and assigned to Camp Lemonnier’s procurement department poses for a photo in between tasks at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Sept. 10, 2020. Oyedeji is honored as the Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight for his exemplary work ethic and professional knowledge. . Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colin Sens)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Hometown: MARIETTA, GA, US
