Marietta, Georgia Sailor Honored as Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Sept. 10, 2020) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Oluwasegun Oyedeji from Marietta, Georgia, and assigned to Camp Lemonnier’s procurement department poses for a photo in between tasks at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Sept. 10, 2020. Oyedeji is honored as the Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight for his exemplary work ethic and professional knowledge. . Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colin Sens)

