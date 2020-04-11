U.S. Officially Enters World War II Graphic

Four days after the infamous attack on Pearl Harbor, following a declaration of war by Germany, the United States officially declared war on Germany and entered into World War II. Congress voted unanimously to adopt the war resolution when months prior the majority weren’t in favor of involving the country in the war at the time.

President Roosevelt’s message to congress emphasized urgency and diligence as critical in the effort to protect not only the U.S. but the world. “The forces endeavoring to enslave the entire world now are moving toward the hemisphere. Rapid and united effort by all of the people of the world who are determined to remain free will ensure a world victory of the forces of justice and righteousness over the forces of savagery and barbarism.”

