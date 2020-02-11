Tennessee National Guard Honors President Polk

The Tennessee National Guard celebrated the life of President James K. Polk in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tennessee State Capitol on Nov. 2, in honor of Polk’s 225th birthday.

Gov. Bill Lee, Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee’s Adjutant General, and Mrs. Beth Sanders, the Past President for the James K. Polk Association, attended the event and laid a wreath on Polk’s Tomb situated in the grounds of the Tennessee Capitol.

