    Tennessee National Guard Honors President Polk

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Cordeiro 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Tennessee National Guard celebrated the life of President James K. Polk in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tennessee State Capitol on Nov. 2, in honor of Polk’s 225th birthday.
    Gov. Bill Lee, Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee’s Adjutant General, and Mrs. Beth Sanders, the Past President for the James K. Polk Association, attended the event and laid a wreath on Polk’s Tomb situated in the grounds of the Tennessee Capitol.

    Date Taken: 11.02.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 16:57
    Photo ID: 6412193
    VIRIN: 201102-A-JP588-500
    Resolution: 6816x4549
    Size: 11.61 MB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 
    Tennessee National Guard Army Nashville

