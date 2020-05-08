Military Working Dogs get aquainted with Chinooks

Soldiers assigned to the 510th Military Working Dogs Military Police Detachment conduct a joint training exercise with Bravo Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) to familiarize Military Working Dog Teams with infiltration and exfiltration Air Assault Operations with CH-47F Helicopters, Aug 5., Ft. Campbell, Ky. The goal of this exercise is to ensure Soldiers maintain positive control of assigned Military Working Dogs while conducting Landing Zone and Pickup Zone operations, and to familiarize the Military Working Dogs with the loud environment on the chinooks. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jacob Wachob, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

