    Military Working Dogs get aquainted with Chinooks

    FT. CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Spc. Jacob Wachob 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 510th Military Working Dogs Military Police Detachment conduct a joint training exercise with Bravo Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) to familiarize Military Working Dog Teams with infiltration and exfiltration Air Assault Operations with CH-47F Helicopters, Aug 5., Ft. Campbell, Ky. The goal of this exercise is to ensure Soldiers maintain positive control of assigned Military Working Dogs while conducting Landing Zone and Pickup Zone operations, and to familiarize the Military Working Dogs with the loud environment on the chinooks. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jacob Wachob, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 16:59
    Photo ID: 6412175
    VIRIN: 200805-A-KJ562-001
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: FT. CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Working Dogs get aquainted with Chinooks, by SPC Jacob Wachob, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

