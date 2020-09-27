149th Chief Master Sergeant passes legacy onto son

Chief Master Sgt. Darrell Pratka, 149th Fighter Wing Mission Support Group Superintendent, poses with his son Airman 1st Class Zachary Pratka, assigned to the 149th Maintenance Group, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, during the wing's regularly scheduled drill held Sept. 27, 2020. The Gunfighters said farewell to Chief Pratka the following month, Oct. 17, 2020, during a retirement ceremony that celebrated his more than 33 years of service to the unit and his nation. His son plans to carry on the family legacy of service. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)

