    149th Chief Master Sergeant passes legacy onto son

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mindy Bloem 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Chief Master Sgt. Darrell Pratka, 149th Fighter Wing Mission Support Group Superintendent, poses with his son Airman 1st Class Zachary Pratka, assigned to the 149th Maintenance Group, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, during the wing's regularly scheduled drill held Sept. 27, 2020. The Gunfighters said farewell to Chief Pratka the following month, Oct. 17, 2020, during a retirement ceremony that celebrated his more than 33 years of service to the unit and his nation. His son plans to carry on the family legacy of service. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 15:30
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Air National Guard
    ANG
    Fighter Wing
    Texas
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    149th
    Gunfighters
    JBSA
    Joint Base San Antonio
    149 FW
    Texas Military Department
    TMD

