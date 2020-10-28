Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Planning in Crisis event allows ARSOUTH, multinational planners to prepare for PANAMAX

    UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Donald Sparks 

    U.S. Army South

    Military officers from Brazil, Colombia and Peru conduct mission analysis as part of the Planning in Crisis exercise Oct. 28 hosted by U.S. Army South and held at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Oct. 26-30. The exercise allowed partner nations from the Western Hemisphere to plan and develop an operation order with component commands in preparation for the U.S. Southern Command PANAMAX exercise.

    PANAMAX is an annual U.S. Southern Command-sponsored training exercise series with the objective of demonstrating the capability of participating nations to conduct coalition operations and is focused on ensuring the security of the Panama Canal and the surrounding region.

    This work, Planning in Crisis event allows ARSOUTH, multinational planners to prepare for PANAMAX, by Donald Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

