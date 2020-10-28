Planning in Crisis event allows ARSOUTH, multinational planners to prepare for PANAMAX

Military officers from Brazil, Colombia and Peru conduct mission analysis as part of the Planning in Crisis exercise Oct. 28 hosted by U.S. Army South and held at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Oct. 26-30. The exercise allowed partner nations from the Western Hemisphere to plan and develop an operation order with component commands in preparation for the U.S. Southern Command PANAMAX exercise.



PANAMAX is an annual U.S. Southern Command-sponsored training exercise series with the objective of demonstrating the capability of participating nations to conduct coalition operations and is focused on ensuring the security of the Panama Canal and the surrounding region.

