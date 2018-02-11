Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    High-level Army officials to speak to retirees during online retiree appreciation event

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2018

    Photo by Patrick Albright 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    FORT BENNING, Ga. – In a Nov. 2018 photo, military retirees from around the Fort Benning region attend annual Retiree Appreciation Day at the Benning Club here. Fort Benning will hold its 38th Retiree Appreciation Day Nov. 6 but because of the COVID-19 pandemic it will be presented online. The event affords a chance to give retirees updates on services and policies of importance to them. Among scheduled speakers for this year's event are two high-level civilian officials of the Army, as well as the commanding general of the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning. Fort Benning provides services to more than 46,000 retirees living mainly in parts of Georgia and Alabama.

    (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Albright, Maneuver Center of Excellence, Fort Benning Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, High-level Army officials to speak to retirees during online retiree appreciation event, by Patrick Albright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Secretary of the Army
    Fort Benning
    Retiree Appreciation Day
    U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence
    Army Retirement Services
    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Benning
    COVID-19

