High-level Army officials to speak to retirees during online retiree appreciation event

FORT BENNING, Ga. – In a Nov. 2018 photo, military retirees from around the Fort Benning region attend annual Retiree Appreciation Day at the Benning Club here. Fort Benning will hold its 38th Retiree Appreciation Day Nov. 6 but because of the COVID-19 pandemic it will be presented online. The event affords a chance to give retirees updates on services and policies of importance to them. Among scheduled speakers for this year's event are two high-level civilian officials of the Army, as well as the commanding general of the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning. Fort Benning provides services to more than 46,000 retirees living mainly in parts of Georgia and Alabama.



(U.S. Army photo by Patrick Albright, Maneuver Center of Excellence, Fort Benning Public Affairs)

