Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Two-Ocean Navy Act Anniversary Graphic

    Two-Ocean Navy Act Anniversary Graphic

    SPANGDAHLEM AB, RP, GERMANY

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicolas Myers 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    On July 19, 1940 the Two-Ocean Navy Act was enacted on the heels of German troops conquering France. It was passed unanimously by the House of Representatives and increased the United States’ combat fleet significantly by authorizing the procurement of 18 carriers, 7 battleships, 33 cruisers, 115 destroyers, and 43 submarines. Most notable was the authorization to acquire 15,000 aircraft. In response to the act being finalized, Rep. Vinson, head of the House Naval Affairs Committee, said “The modern development of aircraft has demonstrated conclusively that the backbone of the Navy today is the aircraft carrier. The carrier, with destroyers, cruisers, and submarines grouped around it, is the spearhead of all modern naval task forces.” The foundation for the future of the United States Navy was set.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 04:12
    Photo ID: 6411252
    VIRIN: 201103-F-AF248-001
    Resolution: 1350x1080
    Size: 972.87 KB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AB, RP, DE
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Two-Ocean Navy Act Anniversary Graphic, by SSgt Nicolas Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Ocean
    Illustration
    Battleship
    United States
    America
    Sergeant
    Act
    Staff
    Historic
    Navy
    Carrier
    History
    Destroyer
    USN
    US Navy
    Cruiser
    United States Navy
    Graphic
    Myers
    Two
    Nicolas
    Nicolas Myers
    1940

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT