Two-Ocean Navy Act Anniversary Graphic

On July 19, 1940 the Two-Ocean Navy Act was enacted on the heels of German troops conquering France. It was passed unanimously by the House of Representatives and increased the United States’ combat fleet significantly by authorizing the procurement of 18 carriers, 7 battleships, 33 cruisers, 115 destroyers, and 43 submarines. Most notable was the authorization to acquire 15,000 aircraft. In response to the act being finalized, Rep. Vinson, head of the House Naval Affairs Committee, said “The modern development of aircraft has demonstrated conclusively that the backbone of the Navy today is the aircraft carrier. The carrier, with destroyers, cruisers, and submarines grouped around it, is the spearhead of all modern naval task forces.” The foundation for the future of the United States Navy was set.

