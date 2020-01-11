The harbormaster deploys sorbent boom and pads around a vessel that sank while moored to a dock near Juneau Port, Alaska, November 1, 2020. Coast Guard Sector Juneau Incident Management Division personnel and the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation are coordinating clean up with the owner of the vessel.
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2020 00:04
|Photo ID:
|6411168
|VIRIN:
|201101-G-G0217-1001
|Resolution:
|1031x1832
|Size:
|223.64 KB
|Location:
|JUNEAU, AK, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard, local agencies respond to sunken docked vessel, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT