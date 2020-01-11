The harbormaster deploys sorbent boom and pads around a vessel that sank while moored to a dock near Juneau Port, Alaska, November 1, 2020. Coast Guard Sector Juneau Incident Management Division personnel and the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation are coordinating clean up with the owner of the vessel.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2020 Date Posted: 11.03.2020 00:04 Photo ID: 6411168 VIRIN: 201101-G-G0217-1001 Resolution: 1031x1832 Size: 223.64 KB Location: JUNEAU, AK, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard, local agencies respond to sunken docked vessel, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.