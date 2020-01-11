Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, local agencies respond to sunken docked vessel

    JUNEAU, AK, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2020

    The harbormaster deploys sorbent boom and pads around a vessel that sank while moored to a dock near Juneau Port, Alaska, November 1, 2020. Coast Guard Sector Juneau Incident Management Division personnel and the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation are coordinating clean up with the owner of the vessel.

    alaska
    uscg
    pollution
    coast guard
    sunken vessel

