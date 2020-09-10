Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training Air Wing 2 Strike Detachment

    EL CENTRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2020

    Chief of Naval Air Training

    201009-N-N0436-1001 EL CENTRO, Calif. (Oct. 5, 2020) -- Student naval aviators assigned to Training Air Wing (TW) 2 conduct a training flight in T-45C Goshawk jet trainer aircraft from Naval Air Facility El Centro Oct. 5. TW-2 conducts intermediate and advanced undergraduate strike fighter training for the Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Ross Davis/Released)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Strike Pilot Detachment Makes Impact in El Centro

