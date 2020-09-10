Training Air Wing 2 Strike Detachment

201009-N-N0436-1001 EL CENTRO, Calif. (Oct. 5, 2020) -- Student naval aviators assigned to Training Air Wing (TW) 2 conduct a training flight in T-45C Goshawk jet trainer aircraft from Naval Air Facility El Centro Oct. 5. TW-2 conducts intermediate and advanced undergraduate strike fighter training for the Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Ross Davis/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2020 18:14
|Photo ID:
|6410962
|VIRIN:
|201009-N-N0436-1001
|Resolution:
|2655x3541
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|EL CENTRO, CA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Strike Pilot Detachment Makes Impact in El Centro
