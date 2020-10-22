Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Virtual Squad Leader Talks Build Unit Cohesion For 311th Signal Command (Theater)

    HI, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Photo by Marc Ayalin 

    311th Signal Command (Theater)

    The 311th SC (T) leadership along with its subordinate units are using CVR Microsoft Teams to help strengthen the TIMS culture during the COVID-19 pandemic. Select Squad Leaders between the ranks of sergeant to staff sergeant from across the theater participate in hour-long talks every month to highlight and share best practices with peers and other leaders. (Official U.S. Army photo by Marc Ayalin)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 16:54
    Photo ID: 6410902
    VIRIN: 201022-A-QL164-001
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.2 MB
    Location: HI, US
    This work, Virtual Squad Leader Talks Build Unit Cohesion For 311th Signal Command (Theater), by Marc Ayalin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    311th Signal Command (Theater)
    This is My Squad
    virtual Squad Leader Talks

