Members of the 15th Medical Group’s MEDWERX team, Staff Sgt. Scott Thies, 15th MDG Pediatrics non-commissioned officer in charge, Capt. Durnay Stacy, 15th MDG Pediatric nurse manager, and Tech. Sgt. Joel Polintan, 15th MDG Medical Support Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge, combine to form the medical group’s innovation hub at the 15th MDG, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 28, 2020. The MEDWERX team provides medical Airmen with the guidance and support to transform innovative ideas into reality. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2020 16:43
|Photo ID:
|6410884
|VIRIN:
|201024-F-DT029-0001
|Resolution:
|1944x2592
|Size:
|622.56 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MEDWERX: Treating with innovation, by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
