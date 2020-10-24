Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDWERX: Treating with innovation

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2020

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 15th Medical Group’s MEDWERX team, Staff Sgt. Scott Thies, 15th MDG Pediatrics non-commissioned officer in charge, Capt. Durnay Stacy, 15th MDG Pediatric nurse manager, and Tech. Sgt. Joel Polintan, 15th MDG Medical Support Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge, combine to form the medical group’s innovation hub at the 15th MDG, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 28, 2020. The MEDWERX team provides medical Airmen with the guidance and support to transform innovative ideas into reality. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

    Airmen
    PACAF
    Future
    Medical Group
    JBPHH
    15th Wing
    Innovation
    15th MDG
    MEDWERX

