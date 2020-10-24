MEDWERX: Treating with innovation

Members of the 15th Medical Group’s MEDWERX team, Staff Sgt. Scott Thies, 15th MDG Pediatrics non-commissioned officer in charge, Capt. Durnay Stacy, 15th MDG Pediatric nurse manager, and Tech. Sgt. Joel Polintan, 15th MDG Medical Support Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge, combine to form the medical group’s innovation hub at the 15th MDG, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 28, 2020. The MEDWERX team provides medical Airmen with the guidance and support to transform innovative ideas into reality. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

