Iwo Jima ARG Conducts Training With 24th MEU Off the Coast of North Carolina

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 27, 2020) – A rigid-hull inflatable boat, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), conducts training with the ship, Oct. 27, 2020. Iwo Jima is conducting training in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron Four and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Travis Baley/Released)

Date Taken: 10.27.2020 Date Posted: 11.02.2020 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN