    Iwo Jima ARG Conducts Training With 24th MEU Off the Coast of North Carolina

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Travis Baley 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 27, 2020) – A rigid-hull inflatable boat, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), conducts training with the ship, Oct. 27, 2020. Iwo Jima is conducting training in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron Four and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Travis Baley/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 14:17
    Photo ID: 6410656
    VIRIN: 201027-N-AZ467-1006
    Resolution: 4581x3272
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iwo Jima ARG Conducts Training With 24th MEU Off the Coast of North Carolina, by SA Travis Baley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

