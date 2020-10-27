Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Personnel Readiness: IWTC Monterey Holds Suicide Prevention Stand Down

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    201027-N-N0484-0005 MONTEREY, Calif. (October 27, 2020) Sailors attached to Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey recently participated in a base-wide suicide prevention stand down, coordinated by the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center onboard the Presidio of Monterey. IWTC Monterey, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, provides a continuum of foreign language training to Navy personnel, which prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)

    This work, Navy Personnel Readiness: IWTC Monterey Holds Suicide Prevention Stand Down, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

