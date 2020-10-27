201027-N-N0484-0005 MONTEREY, Calif. (October 27, 2020) Sailors attached to Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey recently participated in a base-wide suicide prevention stand down, coordinated by the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center onboard the Presidio of Monterey. IWTC Monterey, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, provides a continuum of foreign language training to Navy personnel, which prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2020 Date Posted: 11.02.2020 12:30 Photo ID: 6410529 VIRIN: 201027-N-N0484-0005 Resolution: 3897x2922 Size: 2.81 MB Location: MONTEREY, CA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Personnel Readiness: IWTC Monterey Holds Suicide Prevention Stand Down, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.