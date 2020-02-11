Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSS-15 0-4 Selects 2020

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    11.02.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelsey Hockenberger 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    SANTA RITA, Guam (Nov. 2, 2020) A poster made for the Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 (CSS-15) 2020 promotion results. CSS-15 is responsible for providing training, material, and personnel readiness support to four Los Angles-class fast-attack submarine commands located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)

    guam
    uss key west
    submarine
    uss topeka
    uss oklahoma city
    uss asheville
    css-15
    commander submarine squadron 15

