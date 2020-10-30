U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors install blue roofs on a trailer park, Lake Charles, Louisiana following hurricanes Laura and Delta, Oct. 30, 2020. (Photo by Michael Baker, USACE Engineering Research Development Center)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2020 17:53
|Photo ID:
|6409894
|VIRIN:
|201030-A-HJ174-001
|Resolution:
|2048x1593
|Size:
|490.68 KB
|Location:
|LAKE CHARLES, LA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers installs blue roof on trailer Park Lake Charles, by Dr. Michael Izard-Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT