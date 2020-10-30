Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers installs blue roof on trailer Park Lake Charles

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers installs blue roof on trailer Park Lake Charles

    LAKE CHARLES, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Dr. Michael Izard-Carroll 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors install blue roofs on a trailer park, Lake Charles, Louisiana following hurricanes Laura and Delta, Oct. 30, 2020. (Photo by Michael Baker, USACE Engineering Research Development Center)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.01.2020 17:53
    Photo ID: 6409894
    VIRIN: 201030-A-HJ174-001
    Resolution: 2048x1593
    Size: 490.68 KB
    Location: LAKE CHARLES, LA, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers installs blue roof on trailer Park Lake Charles, by Dr. Michael Izard-Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    USACE
    Lake Charles
    FEMA
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    MVD
    ERDC
    NWD
    Calcasieu Parish
    Blue Roof
    Emergency Field Office
    blue roofs
    NWO
    Hurricane Laura

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT